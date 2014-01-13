Business Council welcomes new business ready grant program manager

The Wyoming Business Council is pleased to announce Julie Kozlowski as the new Business Ready Community/Community Facilities Grant and Loan Programs manager.
Prior to this position, Kozlowski, of Cheyenne, Wyo., worked with the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program at the Business Council, first as an economic development project manager and most recently as the planning and program development manager.
“Julie brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position,” said Molly Spangler, director of the Investment Ready Communities Division at the Business Council that oversees the Business Ready Community (BRC) and Community Facilities Grant and Loan programs. “We are really pleased to have Julie take on this new role and we know she will do a great job in this position.”
Kozlowski previously worked as the housing and community development coordinator/technical assistance grant program manager for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation in Anchorage, Alaska. She also served as a policy analyst and assistant director of the Office of Federal Land Policy for the state of Wyoming. Prior to that, Kozlowski worked for Wyoming Governor Sullivan, then U.S. Rep. Craig Thomas, and former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson in their Washington, D.C., offices.
