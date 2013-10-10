Report safety concerns at Wyoming center

A report by a disability advocacy group says residents at a state facility for the developmentally disabled are exposed to significant safety risks. The group says the unsafe conditions are exacerbated by the Wyoming Life Resource Center's failure to secure dangerous areas or lock away potentially harmful chemicals. It also says staff at the Lander facility failed to take adequate steps to address suicide risks at the center, leaving residents unsupervised or with easy access to items they could use to harm themselves. The report was done by Wyoming Protection and Advocacy System, which is a nonprofit that investigates abuse and neglect of people with disabilities. State officials say that the center is safe but they're reviewing the report and facility operations.
I am an avid reader who likes engaging content. That's why I am here. Your original views on this topic are refreshing and interesting. You've done a great job of expressing your views. Thank you.ReplyDelete
tu 95| call of duty| clicker heroes| strike force heroes 2| kitten cannon
scooby doo games| scooby doo| brain games| braingames| brain
Thanks for your post. Click to play Plants vs Zombies , Solitaire,Tom And Jerry Games, Brain Games, Happy Wheels , Five Nights At Freddy'sReplyDelete
With a Hotmail account, you can send and receive emails quickly and easily as well as login and use all Microsoft services.ReplyDelete
hotmail login | sign in to hotmail | recover hotmail password
This is the game so players feel very fierce , adventurous . You try to join and play this game , you will feel great like.
strike force heroes 4 | slither.io | red ball | duck life
fireboy and watergirl 2 | io games | tank trouble 2