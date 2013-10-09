Army Corps agrees to halt missile site cleanup

At the request of the state of Wyoming, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has temporarily halted the cleanup of groundwater contamination at an abandoned Atlas missile site west of Cheyenne. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality asked the Corps to stop cleanup so it could collect more data to determine the exact location and movement of the underground contamination. DEQ Water Quality Division Director Kevin Frederick says the agency believes the Corps needs to do a better job of identifying where the contamination is and how deep it is in the Ogallala Formation. Project director for the Army Corps of Engineers Jeff Skog says that the data collection project will take a couple of years.
No comments:
Post a Comment