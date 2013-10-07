Rock Springs man killed at Bridger Coal; MSHA concerned about 3 US mining deaths in 3 days

Sweetwater County Detective Dick Blust, Jr. tells us that a Rock Springs man was killed in an industrial mishap early Sunday morning.
Stassinos, the dozer’s lone occupant, was thrown from the cab and died from injuries he sustained.
The death of Stassinos has brought the total of mining deaths to three in the last three days and that has federal regulators concerned. They are urging U.S. coal companies to refocus on health and safety regulations. The three deaths have occured amid the ongoing government shutdown. In West Virginia, a miner was struck in the head with a piece of equipment and became the state's sixth fatality this year. In Illinois, a miner died when a golf cart flipped and pinned him. It's the first time since 2002 the industry has had three deaths in three days, and Mine Safety and Health Administration director Joe Main calls it an extremely troubling pattern. Fewer than half of MSHA's employees are on the job, and inspections are largely focused on mines with a documented history of problems.
