Former state AG would be lead special counsel

A special House committee investigating state schools Superintendent Cindy Hill has voted to hire former state Attorney General Bruce Salzburg as its lead special counsel. The committee is seeking $100,000 from the Legislature's Management Council to hire Salzburg and his firm to help with the investigation. The Management Council will consider the request next Tuesday. The special committee is investigating Hill's administration of the Wyoming Education Department before she was removed by a new state law earlier this year. Hill had denied any wrongdoing.
