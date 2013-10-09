Shutdown nixes Yellowstone wedding bells

Megan Wenk spent three months planning her dream wedding at Yellowstone National Park's Artist's Point. Then the government shutdown closed all the national parks to visitors, leaving Wenk and her husband-to-be, Kory Hammerbeck, scrambling to find a new location for Sunday's ceremony. It didn't matter that her dad is the park's top official. Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk said Wednesday he and his daughter are scouting new wedding locations north of the park, near the Gallatin National Forest. He says the wedding will still go on, with 65 guests expected to arrive from across the nation. Wenk says it won't be the wedding his daughter had hoped for, but they are no different from anybody else when it comes to the effects of the shutdown.
