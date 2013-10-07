Construction to begin on Casper oil-to-rails hub

Developers say they expect to begin construction this week on a major rail terminal in Casper where crude oil from trucks and pipelines will be transferred onto tanker cars. The pipeline crude will come from as far away as Alberta, Canada, along Spectra Energy's Express Pipeline. Other oil will be trucked in from oil fields west of Casper. The facility also will have tanks for storing and blending different grades of crude. Heavy crude is difficult to refine and blending in lighter crude in Casper instead of at a refinery elsewhere can save customers money. The project is part of a 6-year-old rail development where a variety of other raw products are loaded and unloaded onto rail cars in the Casper area.
No comments:
Post a Comment