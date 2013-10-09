Wednesday, October 9, 2013

Green River URA Main Street Annual Trunk or Treat This Saturday

The Green River URA/Main Street Annual Trunk or Treat will be held this Saturday. Rod Ness wants area kids and their pets to put on those costumes and head on down to Clock Tower Plaza and North First Street East.






The event also features a Kids' Creepy Crawly Parade and Pumpkin Patch.






All of the ghoulish fun will take place from 11 am to 1 PM this Saturday.
