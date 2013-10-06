Wyoming Vietnam veteran reunion planned for 2015

The Wyoming Veterans Commission is planning to hold a statewide Vietnam veteran reunion in June 2015 in Casper. The reunion would mark the 50th anniversary of the start of U.S. combat operations in Vietnam. The commission will host an organization meeting next week at the Wyoming National Guard armory in Casper. Commission Chairman Al Ellefson says the commission looks forward to partnering with local and statewide organizations to ensure Wyoming Vietnam veterans are honored in a positive manner.
