Sweetwater County Daughter sentenced for exploiting father

A 52-year-old Sweetwater County woman has been sentenced to two to eight years in prison for taking money from her father while he was being treated at a senior care center. Brenda L. Griffiths pleaded guilty to abuse, neglect, abandonment, intimidation or exploitation of a vulnerable adult. District Judge Rick Lavery also ordered Griffiths to pay $20,000 in restitution to her father. Deputy prosecutor Teresa Thybo says Griffiths took advantage of her father, Everett Kraft, while he was a patient at Sage View Care Center. Thybo said Griffiths spent tens of thousands of dollars from her father's bank accounts without permission at stores and restaurants and to buy a car. Griffiths apologized and offered to get another job to help repay her father.
