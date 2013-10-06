Human remains found in Sand Dunes - determined to be prehistoric

Sweetwater County Dick Blust, Jr. says that human remains found in the Sand Dunes north of Rock Springs have been identified as prehistoric.
They notified county authorities, who recovered the remains.
As the remains are prehistoric and were found on land administered by the Bureau of Land Management, that agency is normally notified, but the local BLM office is closed due to the current federal government shutdown. Officials said the BLM will be contacted when the Rock Springs office reopens.
