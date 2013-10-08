Management Council to consider special counsel

The Wyoming Legislature's Management Council will meet Oct. 15 to consider a request to pay for an attorney and others to help the state House in its investigation into Superintendent Cindy Hill. Council Chairman Sen. Tony Ross says the meeting is to vote on the budget request of the Select Investigative Committee to provide for special counsel and other contractors determined necessary by the committee as it looks into allegations against the state superintendent of public instruction. The Management Council won't take public testimony during the meeting. The special committee is investigating Hill's administration of the Wyoming Education Department before she was removed by a new state law earlier this year. Hill had denied any wrongdoing.
