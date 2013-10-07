Wyo. 2014 conservation stamp contest announced

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will take entries for its next conservation stamp art competition starting Jan. 1. This is the 31st annual Game and Fish stamp art competition. The sauger will be the subject for the 2014 contest. Sauger are fish that are native to streams east of the Continental Divide. In Wyoming, sauger are found in the Wind-Bighorn River Drainage and the Tongue and Powder River drainages. Sauger are no longer found in the North Platte River or its tributaries. The winning artist gets his or her painting featured on a conservation stamp and a cash award of $3,500. Entries must be postmarked and/or delivered to Game and Fish headquarters in Cheyenne by March 1. Judging is scheduled to take place in Cheyenne on April 14.
