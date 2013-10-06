Man sentenced in Wyo. refinery valve sabotage case

A man accused of deliberately damaging valves at the oil refinery in Sinclair has pleaded no contest to a felony charge of making terroristic threats. Carbon County District Judge Wade Waldrip on Monday sentenced Bryant Paul Willingham to two to three years in prison. The judge suspended the prison time in favor of six months in jail and two years of probation. Prosecutors agreed to drop charges of aggravated assault and battery, and reckless endangerment. Refinery workers discovered the damage in October, 2012. Police say Willingham told them it was a joke to get the refinery evacuated so workers could go home. A Sinclair spokesman says two workers shared a $25,000 reward that was offered for anybody who provided useful information in the case.
