UW in tax dispute with Albany County

The University of Wyoming and Albany County are in disagreement about whether a campus apartment development should be subjected to local property taxes. The dispute over the 9.14-acre Bison Run Village has been argued before the county's Board of Equalization, which consists of the three county commissioners. Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales says that a decision is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 15, the county commission's next official meeting date. The Albany County assessor contends the land and development should be taxed because it is being used for commercial purposes. Bison Run Village is owned by UW and leased to a private nonprofit company.
