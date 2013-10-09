UW will help student veterans stay in school

University of Wyoming President Bob Sternberg has issued a directive that no military veterans who attend the college will be forced to leave or to have their studies curtailed because of the federal budget impasse. More than 400 veterans are students at UW. There's concern that the partial federal shutdown will cost them their financial support for tuition and residence hall costs. But Sternberg says the university will work to help military veterans regardless of what happens with their federal funds. The university expects to review each veteran's needs, and a customized variety of resources will be employed to help address each student's immediate financial needs.
