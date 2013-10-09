Wyo. education board stands firm on Common Core

The state Board of Education is sticking with its support for new statewide K-12 education standards in English, language arts and math. Wyoming is among about 45 states that have adopted the Common Core State Standards. Members of the board heard a presentation Tuesday from Amy Edmonds with the Wyoming Liberty Group, which opposes the new standards. Edmonds asked the board to consider stopping the rollout or ending the use of the Common Core and returning to a system that better allows for local control. Two teachers spoke in support for the new standards, saying they were tougher and more challenging. Board member Pete Gosar noted the standards have a lot of support from educators in the state.
