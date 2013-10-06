Oregon man facing felony drug charges in Wyoming

A 65-year-old Oregon man accused of transporting several pounds of marijuana across Wyoming is set to appear in court Wednesday. William Boon, of Cave Junction, Ore., was charged Friday with speeding and multiple drug-related felonies. A state trooper pulled him over on Interstate 80 near Laramie on Wednesday and found more than 10 pounds of packaged marijuana and several pounds of hashish. An arrest affidavit says the trooper stopped Boon for going 79 mph in a 75 mph zone and smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Boon is being held at the Albany County Jail on $10,000 bail.
