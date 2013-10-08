Sweetwater County Library Book Sale Starts Thursday

The Sweetwater County Library Book Sale will be held this Thursday through Saturday at the White Mountain Library. Britney Wells says that a wide variety of items is available for purchase at discounted prices.
Hours for the sale are 9 AM to 8 PM on Thursday, 10 am to 5 PM on Friday and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.
All Library Book Sale items will be sold for donation. The Sale is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. For more information call the White Mountain Library at 362-2665.
Hours for the sale are 9 AM to 8 PM on Thursday, 10 am to 5 PM on Friday and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.
All Library Book Sale items will be sold for donation. The Sale is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. For more information call the White Mountain Library at 362-2665.
Adore such sales as I both find something new to read and help people who need it. It happens that you buy something that doesn`t seem usual for you but you find a great source of inspiration and ideas enough even for dissertation (then you only need to apply for dissertation writing help to get a well-structured work) I also think that we have to this fantastic world of books to our kids, however it is not an easy task as we have to compete with tablets and other devises.ReplyDelete