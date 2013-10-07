WyDOT honored for work to reduce big-game deaths

A regional association of wildlife agencies is honoring the Wyoming Department of Transportation for its work to reduce big-game deaths on Wyoming's roads and highways. WyDOT has built big-game underpasses in three different parts of Wyoming since 2001. Monitoring suggests tens of thousands of mule deer and other animals now use those underpasses during their annual migrations. That potentially saves many big-game animals from being hit and killed. The honor comes from the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. The association represents wildlife agencies in 23 U.S. states and Canadian provinces.
This comment has been removed by the author.ReplyDelete