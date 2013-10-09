Wyo. Trout Unlimited gets council award

Wyoming Trout Unlimited has been recognized by the national organization for its statewide efforts. The Wyoming organization was presented recently with the "State Council Award for Excellence" by Trout Unlimited Vice President of Volunteer Operations Bryan Moore. Wyoming Trout Unlimited Chair Mike Jensen, of Evanston, received the award on behalf of the Wyoming group's council leadership, 11 chapters, 1,700 members and staff members. The state council award recognizes such things as work on leadership and organizational actions, attracting new members, mentoring new leaders and carrying out Trout Unlimited's coldwater conservation mission and vision.
